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Accountability Is Dead: Prison Watchdog Scandal & Justice Denied in California
"Accountability is dead on the West Coast." In this episode of Left Coast News, we investigate the systemic rot plaguing our regional government and justice systems. We break down the explosive firing of Washington’s Corrections Ombuds, Jeremiah Bourgeois—appointed under a 'redemption' narrative that ignored clear professional and ethical red flags—and the chilling failure of the Ventura County District Attorney’s office in the case of Makayla Settles. From Olympia to Southern California, we expose how performative politics and bureaucratic convenience are failing taxpayers and victims alike. Don't miss this deep dive into the institutions that are supposed to be holding power toaccountability.
#LeftCoastNews #Accountability #InvestigativeJournalism #GovernmentAccountability #PublicOversight #Transparency #WashingtonState #GovernorFerguson #VenturaCounty #JusticeForMakayla #PolicyFailures #TaxpayerMoney #SystemicFailure #Watchdog #WestCoastPolitics
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