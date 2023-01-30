https://gettr.com/post/p26pvrn32d4

01/25/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 67: Fake democrats, especially people like Teng Biao, are more evil than those villains in mainland China because they are still colluding with the CCP and serving the CCP because of CCP’s money while living in a democratic and free country.





01/25/2023 对邪恶说不 第67天：伪类，尤其是像滕彪这样的人，比中国大陆的那些恶棍还要邪恶，因为他们在一个民主自由的国家里，却还为了中共的钱与中共勾结，为中共服务。









