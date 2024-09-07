Pharmacist Ben Think Sharp: A Nutritional Guide to a Healthy Mind and Body DWD 9/6/24

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs R, PH will be discussing:





Join Pharmacist Ben as he delves into the fascinating connection between nutrition, brain health, and overall well-being. Discover how nutrition can significantly impact your cognitive function, mood, and even your risk of neurodegenerative diseases. From understanding the gut-brain axis to exploring the latest research on brain-boosting nutrients, this episode offers practical tips and actionable advice for optimizing your mental health and vitality.

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs starts out by reminding us that nutrition is God’s medicine and the way that our bodies have been designed they always want to regenerate. When we address things simplification works best.





Steve Jobs said about medicine, “You had better let food be your medicine or your medicine is going to be your food”.





Pharmacist Ben says the one thing anyone needs to reverse a chronic degenerative disease is willingness. Also, did you know that there is a Type 3 Diabetes? The two worst accelerating agents for ageing are Chlorine & Fluoride. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) is there to just keep you alive.





Pharmacist Ben answers question on;

Nerve damage stopping a foot from working,

Hemochromatosis, Fibromyalgia, Hypothyroidism, Osteoarthritis & pre-Diabetic,

Changing supplements,

Twins C-Section Birth





