Pharmacist Ben Think Sharp: A Nutritional Guide to a Healthy Mind and Body DWD 9/6/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs R, PH will be discussing:


Join Pharmacist Ben as he delves into the fascinating connection between nutrition, brain health, and overall well-being. Discover how nutrition can significantly impact your cognitive function, mood, and even your risk of neurodegenerative diseases. From understanding the gut-brain axis to exploring the latest research on brain-boosting nutrients, this episode offers practical tips and actionable advice for optimizing your mental health and vitality.

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs starts out by reminding us that nutrition is God’s medicine and the way that our bodies have been designed they always want to regenerate. When we address things simplification works best.


Steve Jobs said about medicine, “You had better let food be your medicine or your medicine is going to be your food”.


Pharmacist Ben says the one thing anyone needs to reverse a chronic degenerative disease is willingness. Also, did you know that there is a Type 3 Diabetes? The two worst accelerating agents for ageing are Chlorine & Fluoride. The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) is there to just keep you alive.


Pharmacist Ben answers question on;

Nerve damage stopping a foot from working,

Hemochromatosis, Fibromyalgia, Hypothyroidism, Osteoarthritis & pre-Diabetic,

Changing supplements,

Twins C-Section Birth


Healthy Body Brain and Heart Pak™ 2.5


https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/2-0-healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-208-detail?uid=101848575




True2Life Daily Digest


https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/true2life-daily-digest-detail?uid=101848575




Ultimate Enzymes® - 120 capsules


https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules-detail?uid=101848575




Ultimate Nightly Essense™ - 62 capsules


https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-nightly-essense-62-capsules-detail?uid=101848575




Dr. Wallach's Books


https://www.drjwallach.com/Scripts/default.asp


order by phone call (619) 420-2435 or toll free 1 800 755 4656 Mon through Fri 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.




STREAM SCHEDULE:


Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST




🌻To Join Us Visit:


www.DailyWithDocZoom.com




🌻Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:


https://dailywithdoc.com




🌻Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com




🌻 Now on Apple TV App


https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926




🌻 Now on Vimeo


https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections




🌻 Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca




🌻Follow Us On Rumble:


⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews




🌻Follow Us On YouTube:


⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews




🌻Follow Us On Twitter:


⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc




🌻iHeartRadio


https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/




🌻Spotify


⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc



🌻Apple Podcasts


⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149



🌻CastBox


⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us



🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts


⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc



⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App


DailywithDoc




🌻Pocketcasts


⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz




🌻Follow Us On Brighteon


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc




🌻TikTok


@DailywithDoc




🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com




🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com

nutritionweightlossketobenfuchshealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
