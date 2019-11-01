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Episode 27 - 20191101 - Trabuco Hills High Marching Band
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0 view • July 04, 2020
We had a fabulous time in Episode 27 getting to meet some of the adults, parents and kids involved in the Trabuco Hills High Schoo Marching Band. Why was this so awesome? Well, these very hardworking folks won enough competitions and did such a great job that they earned a coveted spot to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in 2020. The challenge is that they really need a raise a fair amount of money, so they are starting early. In this episode we spend some time with the adults in our studio and then some of the kids out at practice. We hope you are as moved by this amazing accomplishment as we were and are able to donate to help them out.
Guest: Quincy Nguyen, Amy Vivona, Nathan, Leah and Gabby
Crowdrise (fundraising): https://www.crowdrise.com/thhsmacys2020
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thhsmacys2020/
Email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Quincy Nguyen, Amy Vivona, Nathan, Leah and Gabby
Crowdrise (fundraising): https://www.crowdrise.com/thhsmacys2020
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thhsmacys2020/
Email: [email protected]
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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