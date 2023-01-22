“Covidians” Begin Backpedaling On COVID Propaganda THEY PUSHED
The Jimmy Dore Show Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023Hollywood has been perhaps the most stringent industry enforcing draconian COVID policies on vaccines, masking and the like, but cracks are appearing in the COVID-related walls constructed by show business productions. In fact, across the liberal spectrum that includes Hollywood, new questions about the COVID narrative are beginning to be asked, whether by Tim Robbins, Jamie Lee Curtis or others. The tide, it would seem, is turning. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the backpedaling underway by those who bought into the COVID narrative from the beginning. Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
