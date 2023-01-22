“Covidians” Begin Backpedaling On COVID Propaganda THEY PUSHED

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Hollywood has been perhaps the most stringent industry enforcing draconian COVID policies on vaccines, masking and the like, but cracks are appearing in the COVID-related walls constructed by show business productions. In fact, across the liberal spectrum that includes Hollywood, new questions about the COVID narrative are beginning to be asked, whether by Tim Robbins, Jamie Lee Curtis or others. The tide, it would seem, is turning. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the backpedaling underway by those who bought into the COVID narrative from the beginning.






