Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu - Part 3

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PART 3: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS KUNG FLU
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Part 3 to the viral series, what you need to know about the virus you will not catch, the 5G roll out and how you are being conned through statistics.
Dr. Amandha Vollmer: PCR Tests are Magic show Junk science https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/blog/pcr-tests-magic-show-not-science
Dr. Eleanora McBean The Poison Needle
http://whale.to/a/mcbean.html#CHAPTER%20I
Dr. Eleanora McBean: Spanish Flu Public vaccination 1918: http://whale.to/vaccine/sf1.html
Dr. Thomas Cowan MD Coronavirus caused by 5G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFN5LUaqxOA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR21r8XWPwYyHwN9OsAqN4u2HDRdxuSh258J7_tCfm07FN6Mp3zmq_wvYdc
The Invisible Rainbow Arthur Firstenberg https://www.5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
Electromagnetic Pollution and it’s key role in the coming population reduction: http://www.amanita.at/en/interesting/end-times-electrosmog/mystery-2012-5-electromagnetic-emf-pollution-and-its-key-role-in-the-coming-population-reduction?fbclid=IwAR3U-kePuoyATnfxWcV77D3_kQeI0oPgvywOFgepYRZbFbJF4NWMSl2j1dE
John Rappaport two Corona deaths In Bologna: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/17/corona-bologna-the-truth-begins-to-leak-out/?fbclid=IwAR2-mDV2VGdkYD4hvnxCDevI4rEH5R_B-IZs2-X2EUw4P5Dc-A0DBM8CDbw
Dr. Howard B Urnovitz, Phd http://whale.to/vaccines/urnovitz1.htm
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