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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1513 - Vincent Darbenzio - Richardson is sentenced
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0 view • June 26, 2021
Richardson, upset that cabdriver Vincent Darbenzio wouldn’t take the route he suggested, shot him twice in the head, before stealing $500 and fleeing the scene. When asked about the crime, he said “I didn’t say **** to him, I just told him take this way, he didn’t want to listen, he got his *** shot.” He then added, “My homies die, and white guys die.” When asked if he had anything to say to the victim’s family, he replied “F*** ‘em!”
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