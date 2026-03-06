BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
3.6.26- Frontline Freedom Fest: It's All About ICE!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
It's time to stand up loud and proud! It's all about ICE today! Our Frontline Freedom Fest is Friday night! Today we talk all things ICE and law enforcement related. Sanctuary Cities, corrupt leaders, Democrats who love criminals more than citizens, and much more. Bring it strong today, because that's what it will take to counter the lies and propaganda of the anarchist Left!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
