WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 22AUG22 - Plane Tail Falls off

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/lMeDSTD2xGQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #195
Links to sources:
Plane Tail Falls Off - https://fb.watch/eF-uRMBdAs/
Plane Stops Fast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AutuX...
Highway Takeoff - https://www.tiktok.com/@vincentfraser...
Helicopter - https://fb.watch/eG0NnPf_Pb/
Heavy Plane - https://fb.watch/eK6INZfOPE/
Helicopter Faces Train - https://fb.watch/eK7tToExZW/
Luggage - https://fb.watch/eK7DonckO0/
Plane Retracts Landing Gear Early - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntNjg...
Extremely Low Pass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpAtA...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet