Dr. Pierre Kory: 'How Many People Have to Drop Dead Before We Start Questioning These Jabs?'

https://gnews.org/post/p1miu2260
09/11/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: We are seeing immune suppression of the COVID vaccine and ominous data about myocarditis, heart attacks, people dropping dead, which is incessant, from every country in the world. young people doing normally fun activities, broadcasters, professional athletes, are dropping dead but nobody is questioning this
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.