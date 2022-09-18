Dr. Pierre Kory: 'How Many People Have to Drop Dead Before We Start Questioning These Jabs?'

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https://gnews.org/post/p1miu2260
09/11/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: We are seeing immune suppression of the COVID vaccine and ominous data about myocarditis, heart attacks, people dropping dead, which is incessant, from every country in the world. young people doing normally fun activities, broadcasters, professional athletes, are dropping dead but nobody is questioning this