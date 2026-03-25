Purva Northern Lights is a premium residential development designed for modern lifestyles. Developed by Puravankara Limited, this project blends contemporary architecture, strategic location, and lifestyle amenities. It caters to homebuyers seeking comfort, connectivity, and long-term value in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing corridors.

LocationAdvantage

Located in Bagalur, the project offers excellent connectivity to Hebbal, Yelahanka, and Thanisandra. Its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport ensures easy travel access. https://www.purvanorthernlights.net.in/