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The Pushback: The Day the World Stood Together #DareToThink | Oracle Films
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63 views • April 20, 2021
The long-awaited film is here. On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented and downright ignored by the mainstream media.
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
Download the film here: https://we.tl/t-mp90sST0Ts
Donate to Oracle Films here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
By: Oracle Films
Original url: tinyurl.com/55n23k7h
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
Download the film here: https://we.tl/t-mp90sST0Ts
Donate to Oracle Films here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
By: Oracle Films
Original url: tinyurl.com/55n23k7h
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