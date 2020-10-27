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10.27.20. PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
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7 views • October 27, 2020
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING



COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SEC 8 HCV LISTS IS OPEN!



APPLY ONLINE OR DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION FROM THE FOLLOWING LINK:



http://www.cchrapa.org/applyforhousing.html



ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:

https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-affordable-rentals/





***



10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT



SEE THE THUMBNAIL FOR ACME



*



10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT



TRAFFICPLAN.COM



· PA, Bensalem

· PA, Bethlehem

· PA, King of Prussia

· PA, Lemoyne

· PA, New Columbia

· PA, Philadelphia

· PA, Stevens



https://www.trafficplan.com/jobs-careers/current-opportunities/



*



10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT



SPECTRUM BRANDS





Consumer Service Representative I-Baldwin Pennsylvania Wyomissing

Warehouse Worker-2 Pennsylvania Distribution



PAGE LINK: https://spectrumbrands.com/careers/JOB-SEARCH/list.html?searchCriteria[0][key]=keywords&searchCriteria[0][values][]=&searchCriteria[1][key]=LOV1&searchCriteria[1][values][]=&searchCriteria[2][key]=CAT1&searchCriteria[2][values][]=1256





THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON



HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:



http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-employment/



*****************







INFORMATION FOR NATIONWIDE ONLINE VIRTUAL CAREER HIRING EVENTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:



https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/



***



Speckled Pasts (felony or misdemeanor) employment information - send me an email: [email protected] only tell me what State you need that information for - I do not need to know what your conviction was - Put "speckled" in the subject line please





***



THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:



https://youtu.be/A-OXD1i2nAE



FULL EMAIL CAN BE FOUND HERE:



https://conta.cc/3kyRgPx



***





Anyone that would like to support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a small donation to our all volunteer 501(c) 3 non profit to help fund the employment, housing information and more can safely use Homeless To Independence Inc.'s PayPal account: [email protected]



it can also be accessed on Homeless To Independence Inc.'s homepage at



https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/





and…



HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!



PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:



https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc



AND SMILE.AMAZON...



Unique AmazonSmile link

Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link, you will skip the charity selection process. Instead, you're taken to smile.amazon.com and are automatically asked if they want to support Homeless To Independence Inc.



Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735







and our snail mail:





Homeless To Independence Inc.

405 S. Main St.

Phillipsburg, NJ 08865









THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
Keywords
housingpennsylvaniaemployment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy