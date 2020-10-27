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10.27.20. PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
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7 views • October 27, 2020
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SEC 8 HCV LISTS IS OPEN!
APPLY ONLINE OR DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION FROM THE FOLLOWING LINK:
http://www.cchrapa.org/applyforhousing.html
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-affordable-rentals/
***
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
SEE THE THUMBNAIL FOR ACME
*
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
TRAFFICPLAN.COM
· PA, Bensalem
· PA, Bethlehem
· PA, King of Prussia
· PA, Lemoyne
· PA, New Columbia
· PA, Philadelphia
· PA, Stevens
https://www.trafficplan.com/jobs-careers/current-opportunities/
*
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
SPECTRUM BRANDS
Consumer Service Representative I-Baldwin Pennsylvania Wyomissing
Warehouse Worker-2 Pennsylvania Distribution
PAGE LINK: https://spectrumbrands.com/careers/JOB-SEARCH/list.html?searchCriteria[0][key]=keywords&searchCriteria[0][values][]=&searchCriteria[1][key]=LOV1&searchCriteria[1][values][]=&searchCriteria[2][key]=CAT1&searchCriteria[2][values][]=1256
THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-employment/
*****************
INFORMATION FOR NATIONWIDE ONLINE VIRTUAL CAREER HIRING EVENTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
***
Speckled Pasts (felony or misdemeanor) employment information - send me an email: [email protected] only tell me what State you need that information for - I do not need to know what your conviction was - Put "speckled" in the subject line please
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/A-OXD1i2nAE
FULL EMAIL CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://conta.cc/3kyRgPx
***
Anyone that would like to support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a small donation to our all volunteer 501(c) 3 non profit to help fund the employment, housing information and more can safely use Homeless To Independence Inc.'s PayPal account: [email protected]
it can also be accessed on Homeless To Independence Inc.'s homepage at
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/
and…
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link, you will skip the charity selection process. Instead, you're taken to smile.amazon.com and are automatically asked if they want to support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
and our snail mail:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
405 S. Main St.
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SEC 8 HCV LISTS IS OPEN!
APPLY ONLINE OR DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION FROM THE FOLLOWING LINK:
http://www.cchrapa.org/applyforhousing.html
ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN BE ALSO FOUND HERE:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-affordable-rentals/
***
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
SEE THE THUMBNAIL FOR ACME
*
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
TRAFFICPLAN.COM
· PA, Bensalem
· PA, Bethlehem
· PA, King of Prussia
· PA, Lemoyne
· PA, New Columbia
· PA, Philadelphia
· PA, Stevens
https://www.trafficplan.com/jobs-careers/current-opportunities/
*
10-27-20 PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT
SPECTRUM BRANDS
Consumer Service Representative I-Baldwin Pennsylvania Wyomissing
Warehouse Worker-2 Pennsylvania Distribution
PAGE LINK: https://spectrumbrands.com/careers/JOB-SEARCH/list.html?searchCriteria[0][key]=keywords&searchCriteria[0][values][]=&searchCriteria[1][key]=LOV1&searchCriteria[1][values][]=&searchCriteria[2][key]=CAT1&searchCriteria[2][values][]=1256
THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “PENNSYLVANIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/pennsylvania-employment/
*****************
INFORMATION FOR NATIONWIDE ONLINE VIRTUAL CAREER HIRING EVENTS CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/todays-news/
***
Speckled Pasts (felony or misdemeanor) employment information - send me an email: [email protected] only tell me what State you need that information for - I do not need to know what your conviction was - Put "speckled" in the subject line please
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/A-OXD1i2nAE
FULL EMAIL CAN BE FOUND HERE:
https://conta.cc/3kyRgPx
***
Anyone that would like to support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a small donation to our all volunteer 501(c) 3 non profit to help fund the employment, housing information and more can safely use Homeless To Independence Inc.'s PayPal account: [email protected]
it can also be accessed on Homeless To Independence Inc.'s homepage at
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/
and…
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
AND SMILE.AMAZON...
Unique AmazonSmile link
Please sign up for AmazonSmile and support Homeless To Independence Inc. When you click on our unique link, you will skip the charity selection process. Instead, you're taken to smile.amazon.com and are automatically asked if they want to support Homeless To Independence Inc.
Our unique charity link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-4571735
and our snail mail:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
405 S. Main St.
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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