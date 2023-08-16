Create New Account
The Million Man March on OTTAWA - Fighting Trudeaus Pro Pedophilia Policy - Kevin J Johnston Show!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
233 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

The MILLION MAN MARCH on #OTTAWA

The Kevin J. Johnston Show - DO NOT MISS IT!

Special Guest: Muslim Activist and Organizer, Kamel El-Cheikh

6PM #Vancouver Time | 7PM #Calgary Time | 9PM #Toronto Time

LIVE ON


#LGBTQ #GAY #Lesbian #trans #transrights #transgender #transman #transwoman #islam #muslim #christian


--

BE THERE September 20 2023 9AM in OTTAWA

