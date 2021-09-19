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Orlando Ferreira, 41, died 9 days after 2nd Pfizer
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46 views • September 19, 2021
Orlando Ferreira, 41, died 9 days
after 2nd Pfizer from kidney failure, blood clots, and heart attacks. Death certificate says 'multi-organ failure'
because doctor dismissed vaccine causation. His sister, Elisa, is on a mission to share his story and bring the truth to light. 🕯️
after 2nd Pfizer from kidney failure, blood clots, and heart attacks. Death certificate says 'multi-organ failure'
because doctor dismissed vaccine causation. His sister, Elisa, is on a mission to share his story and bring the truth to light. 🕯️
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