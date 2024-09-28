BREAKING: U.N. JUST ENSLAVED YOU! - Pact For The Future Passed By 193 Countries! What This Means

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news that no one is talking about as The United Nations passes "The Pact For The Future" in 193 countries during the Summit Of The Future in New York, doubling down on Agenda 2030 and making it essentially international law to shut off your bank account and force you into the "net zero" agenda without the ability to resist.





This pact makes you a "global citizen" and enforces a biometric digital ID attached to carbon credits which The World Bank and The Group Of 20 is working on with banks and credit card companies throughout the world.

Anyone with a dissonant opinion will be considered "misinformation" and will be hidden and memory holed.

Those that are considered to have spoken or promoted "misinformation" will be fact checked and punished by the government. The system will be operated by artificial intelligence as well as enforced.

Punishments include being locked out of one's bank account and being unable to make purchases, get on a plane, train or drive on public roads.





This also ensures that meat and travel be banned generally by 2029 as we previously have warned and that the world must be dramatically depopulated by 2030, less than 6 years away. This leads into the net zero by 2050 which sounds a lot like total extinction.

People will be forced into 15 Minute Cities eating the foods the state gives them according to their credit score.





This is precisely what we've been warning of for many years and now the United Nations blatantly claims they have passed this. This is worse than the Pandemic Treaty. This is global government and technocracy hand in hand.





They're creating a hive mind and controlling humans, demoralizing humans and bankrupting humans of their very humanity.





If you don't get prepared for this, you will not make it. This isn't about fear. We want you to have solutions. But most want to be angry. Most don't actually want to take the solutions seriously.





Mark Gonzales breaks much of this down and also talks about wealth insurance as a real world solution so people aren't dependent on CBDCs in their bank controlling their every move.





Gold and silver physically is a really good option in this.





Also, stocking up on storable foods. There are ways to offset this very real tyranny encroaching on us all.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024