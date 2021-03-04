POLISH DOCTOR MOCKS ANTI-VAXXERS WHILE GETTING COVID SHOT 💉 DIES 3 DAYS LATER

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The Freedom Ministry
I first saw this mentioned on BitChute from HEFF Tv (subscribe to him here - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brian-heffner/ ) but I really dislike the robot auto-read voice thing so I decided to cover the topic myself. I felt it important enough, obviously (or I wouldn't have made it!) - Anyone, at this point, who sees it fit to not only get the Depop Shot but then to MOCK ANTI-VAXXERS while DOING IT should expect only similar results as this poor Polish soul has...
Raw video of Polish Doctor Making Fun of Anti-Vaxxers While Getting his Covid mRNA Depop Shot - https://youtu.be/o-US0EQvU4I
Article from Renegade Tribune - http://www.renegadetribune.com/doctor-makes-fun-of-anti-vaxxers-while-being-vaccinated-then-dies-of-heart-failure-a-few-days-later/
Please wake up your friends & family around you. It's bad enough there's already White Genocide that's been occurring now for a long time but now they're overtly just jabbing us with these deadly Pharmajewdicals to take us out this way too ... wake up, folks. This is your lives.