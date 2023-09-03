My stem-cell transplant story (short version) They didn't expect me to survive.

They told me to prepare my Will, before the transplant. They weren't expecting to survive. But 9 years remission this month, it has been a very long, and painful struggle, but the struggles we go through today, are our strengths tomorrow. Pain will define a person, but the how it defines you is your choice. You either use it as an excuse to give up, or you use it as motivation!

I do not regret my pain, it is the pain and struggles that force me to grow, this is the pain I went through for my awakening. It is my story alone.



I'd like to say how much I appreciate the support, and strength of my wife means to me, but no words can compare.

