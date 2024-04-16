Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE APPROACHING ‘TIDAL WAVE’ OF CANCER
Published 19 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 12, 2024


Many have abandoned the media’s desperate attempt to ignore why cancer rates are spiking. Now, the American Cancer Society is sounding the alarm, predicting an 80% increase in tumors by 2050. Meanwhile, independent researchers have stepped up and honed in on credible sources pointing to the mass COVID vaccine rollout in 2021 as the prime culprit.


#PandemicOfCancer #CancerRise #TurboCancer


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3uf5-the-approaching-tidal-wave-of-cancer.html

