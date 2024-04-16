Del Bigtree at the HighWire





April 12, 2024





Many have abandoned the media’s desperate attempt to ignore why cancer rates are spiking. Now, the American Cancer Society is sounding the alarm, predicting an 80% increase in tumors by 2050. Meanwhile, independent researchers have stepped up and honed in on credible sources pointing to the mass COVID vaccine rollout in 2021 as the prime culprit.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3uf5-the-approaching-tidal-wave-of-cancer.html