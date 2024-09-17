BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dissolving Illusions About Vaccine Safety — Interview with Dr. Suzanne Humphries
Mercola
Mercola
7 months ago

In this interview, Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the recent update to her classic book, “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History,” published in 2013. “Dissolving Illusions” is one of my favorite books on vaccines, so I was honored to write the foreword for this 10th anniversary edition.


The vaccine industry intentionally deceives us about the risks and benefits of vaccines in order to make a profit, with complete disregard for human suffering and the destruction of public health over time.


One of the reasons the polio vaccine doesn’t work is because polio isn’t caused by an infectious virus. It’s caused by toxins. Poliovirus is a commensal virus that is completely harmless in the absence of toxic onslaught.


The changing of definitions is part of the vaccine industry’s playbook. The definition of a “vaccine” was radically altered to allow for the use of experimental modified RNA gene therapy.


Another part of the fraud is using another vaccine as the control in lieu of a true placebo. You simply cannot prove a vaccine is safe by comparing it to another, most likely unsafe, vaccine.


According to Dr. Suzanne Humphries, there are no worthwhile vaccines, not even smallpox or tetanus. Tetanus can be successfully treated using high-dose intravenous vitamin C and magnesium.


Vitamin C works because tetanus is a bacterial disease caused by an obligate anaerobe that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen. Other oxidative therapies that could be used if the infection is related to a wound include hydrogen peroxide and ozone therapy.


Article link: https://bit.ly/4gvyl5G

Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw


Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd


Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola

