Ψάχνοτας το κιούπι με τα τούρκικα πεντόλιρα σε ιδιωτική κατοικία στην Λάρισα. Έρευνα 2023.
Ομάδα Πανός The Hunters
Θέμα: Κυνήγι θησαυρού - Hunters metal-gold detector

Ιστότοπος: https://omada-panos.blogspot.com

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@omada-panos/videos

Email: [email protected]

Social Media ( Facebook ): https://www.facebook.com/groups/omada.panos

Τηλέφωνο επικοινωνίας: +30 6988724173

Έρευνες για χαμένους θησαυρούς, ανατρέχοντας στην ιστορία μας, με αξιόπιστους ανιχνευτές μετάλλων και ραβδοσκοπικών οργάνων, πάντα με τις νόμιμες διαδικασίες όπως ορίζει ο νόμος. Αναλαμβάνουμε να ακούσουμε τις δικές σας μαρτυρίες, κατόπιν συνεννοήσεως μπορούμε να οργανώσουμε και μία έρευνα στο χώρο σας.

adventuremetal detectorgold detectoromada panostreasure huntersteam panos

