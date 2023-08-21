Ψάχνοτας το κιούπι με τα τούρκικα πεντόλιρα σε ιδιωτική κατοικία στην Λάρισα. Έρευνα 2023.

Θέμα: Κυνήγι θησαυρού - Hunters metal-gold detector
Ιστότοπος: https://omada-panos.blogspot.com
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@omada-panos/videos
Email: [email protected]
Social Media ( Facebook ): https://www.facebook.com/groups/omada.panos
Τηλέφωνο επικοινωνίας: +30 6988724173
Έρευνες για χαμένους θησαυρούς, ανατρέχοντας στην ιστορία μας, με αξιόπιστους ανιχνευτές μετάλλων και ραβδοσκοπικών οργάνων, πάντα με τις νόμιμες διαδικασίες όπως ορίζει ο νόμος. Αναλαμβάνουμε να ακούσουμε τις δικές σας μαρτυρίες, κατόπιν συνεννοήσεως μπορούμε να οργανώσουμε και μία έρευνα στο χώρο σας.
