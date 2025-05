🧊 Frozen mysteries: WATCH Baikal Ice Fest 2025 - E Siberia

šŸ§ŠšŸ˜ Frozen mysteries: WATCH Baikal Ice Fest 2025

Artists from Russia, China, and Belarus carve Snow Queens, dragons, and myths at Lake Baikalā€™s Olkhon Island.Ā

The worldā€™s deepest (1,642m) and oldest lake hosts the theme: "What the ice is silent about."Ā

OlkhonĀ is the third-largestĀ lake islandĀ in the world. It is by far the largestĀ islandĀ inĀ Lake BaikalĀ in eastern Siberia