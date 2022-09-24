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0:00 Introduction
0:12 How to Increase Endorphins Naturally
1:37 Foods That Increase Endorphins
1:44 Dark Chocolate
2:00 Spicy Foods
2:27 Alcohol
2:40 Any Foods You Enjoy
3:03 A Positive Lifestyle
3:15 Laugh Yourself Happy
4:00 Exercise With Others
4:19 Helping
4:36 Gossip
5:05 Fall in Love
5:40 Enjoy Music
5:56 Sunlight
6:24 Make Time to Play
6:52 Take a Sauna
7:05 Mind-Body Healing Techniques
7:17 Meditation
7:52 Neurofeedback
8:19 Breathing Exercises
9:13 Massage Therapy
9:28 Acupuncture
10:19 Consultation & More Info