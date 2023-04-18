Code Red Defense

Here are self defense tips against stomping in a street fight.

As you know, it’s dangerous to hit the ground during a street fight because of the high chances of getting stomped by one or multiple attackers. That said, try to avoid purposely fighting from the ground as much as you can.

If you do end up on the ground, make sure to get back up quickly to terminate the threat. Watch the video clip to avoid getting stomped during a street fight and check out the following self defense resources.

