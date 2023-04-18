Create New Account
Self Defense Tips Against Stomping in a Street Fight
Code Red Defense
Published Yesterday

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Here are self defense tips against stomping in a street fight.

As you know, it’s dangerous to hit the ground during a street fight because of the high chances of getting stomped by one or multiple attackers. That said, try to avoid purposely fighting from the ground as much as you can.

If you do end up on the ground, make sure to get back up quickly to terminate the threat. Watch the video clip to avoid getting stomped during a street fight and check out the following self defense resources.

Ground Fighting:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/ground-fighting/

Multiple Attackers

► https://www.codereddefense.com/multiple-attackers/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-tips-against-stomping-in-a-street-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

