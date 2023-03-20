Create New Account
Teacher Tells Student "There's Only One Right Answer To This Essay" - Why Americans Should Eat Bugs (mirrored)
229 views
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

https://youtu.be/q8g_Eid8SCo

20 Mar 2023Teacher also encouraged students to eat bugs, but the teacher didn't eat them.


   • Mom tells Jesse • https://youtu.be/K_fgNbW6fVY

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
