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Ozone Helps 6 Years Chronic Neck and Back Pain, Dr. Bino Rucker, M.D.
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48 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. is proud to present our latest patient testimonial touting the healing capacity of ozone therapy.
Meet our patient Nick who has been suffering with chronic neck and back pain since 2011. Nick has tried chriropractic and sports therapy treatments which have only given him temporary relief. Nick is referred by a patient and tries ozone therapy for the first time in his back and neck. Immediately after the injection Nick feels immediate relief, and currently Nick is mostly pain free and on a new path.
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
Meet our patient Nick who has been suffering with chronic neck and back pain since 2011. Nick has tried chriropractic and sports therapy treatments which have only given him temporary relief. Nick is referred by a patient and tries ozone therapy for the first time in his back and neck. Immediately after the injection Nick feels immediate relief, and currently Nick is mostly pain free and on a new path.
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
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