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The Way of Wisdom
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16 views • January 28, 2020
Examining the characteristics, qualities, and the fruit of walking in wisdom - in the reverential awe and fear of Yahweh, in righteousness, and in obedience. Contrasted with the way of the harlot (spiritual adultery), that comes to tempt and seduce us away from our destiny. It's especially important to have clear discernment in this hour, to walk in the Spirit. Not every opportunity, open door, and path is the way of wisdom. May we grow deeper in understanding, in wisdom, in knowledge of the Holy One, in the Kingdom!
Proverbs 7, 8, 9
Micah 1:7
Psalm 112
Proverbs 7, 8, 9
Micah 1:7
Psalm 112
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