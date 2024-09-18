Fascism denotes a tendency to autocratic government, with a dictator or junta, a controlled society and suppression of opposition.

Fascism may involve an alliance of power between secret societies, government, and/or organizations, and/or corporations in attempted dominance of the population. This might be called falsely legitimized organized crime.

The first step in ending fascism is recognizing and exposing it.





