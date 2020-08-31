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The David Knight Show (31August20 Full Show)
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28 views • August 31, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:09:36 London rebels - 10,000 against lockdown
— 00:13:25 Berlin rebels - 40,000 against lockdown
— 00:21:40 Bikers at Sturgis rebelled - 500,000 ignored lockdown. 20% of the small town tested — guess what?
— 00:31:28 NYT finally admits what we told you over 6 months ago — PCR tests are not honest IF they could distinguish COVID. Jon Rappoport has said it for years.
— 00:46:21 Death of a Narrative: CDC stats show 94% of cumulative death totals are a lie
— 00:55:51 Murder in Portland was a political assassination: “They hunted him down”
— 01:04:20 Ammon Bundy on what Idaho Republican Gov is doing and what GOP legislature is NOT doing. Details of the attacks on free press and the torture and denial of due process by the police
— 01:38:19 Australia’s bravest man? 76 yr old scientist arrested, faced inquisition by police for questioning junk science and draconian lockdown measures
— 01:46:42 “Untact” - the marketing term for total social isolation they’ve been planning for years and what it looks like
— 01:56:03 Did they forget and leave a religious exemption from mandatory vaccines in the public health powers act?
–––––––––––––––
Colonial Tyranny Deja Vu: Republican Gov Above Law, Controls Legislature
Desc: A governor controlling the legislature and defying state law and the Constitution to extend lockdown and pressuring businesses to do their dirty work. Ammon Bundy joins to explain what the GOP Gov Brad Little and the compliant GOP legislature have done in Idaho
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:09:36 London rebels - 10,000 against lockdown
— 00:13:25 Berlin rebels - 40,000 against lockdown
— 00:21:40 Bikers at Sturgis rebelled - 500,000 ignored lockdown. 20% of the small town tested — guess what?
— 00:31:28 NYT finally admits what we told you over 6 months ago — PCR tests are not honest IF they could distinguish COVID. Jon Rappoport has said it for years.
— 00:46:21 Death of a Narrative: CDC stats show 94% of cumulative death totals are a lie
— 00:55:51 Murder in Portland was a political assassination: “They hunted him down”
— 01:04:20 Ammon Bundy on what Idaho Republican Gov is doing and what GOP legislature is NOT doing. Details of the attacks on free press and the torture and denial of due process by the police
— 01:38:19 Australia’s bravest man? 76 yr old scientist arrested, faced inquisition by police for questioning junk science and draconian lockdown measures
— 01:46:42 “Untact” - the marketing term for total social isolation they’ve been planning for years and what it looks like
— 01:56:03 Did they forget and leave a religious exemption from mandatory vaccines in the public health powers act?
–––––––––––––––
Colonial Tyranny Deja Vu: Republican Gov Above Law, Controls Legislature
Desc: A governor controlling the legislature and defying state law and the Constitution to extend lockdown and pressuring businesses to do their dirty work. Ammon Bundy joins to explain what the GOP Gov Brad Little and the compliant GOP legislature have done in Idaho
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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