© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR CAMPRA PROVES GRAPHENE OXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
Follow
1
Share
Report
74 views • November 17, 2021
Posted 10November2021 Not On The Beeb "DR CAMPRA PROVES G.O. IN VIALS" :
Dr Pablo Campra from Almeria University in Madrid Spain, was the first to deduce that the Pfizer vaccine most probably contained Graphene Oxide flakes.
Source: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/breaking-dr-campra-proves-graphene-in-vaccine
Dr Pablo Campra from Almeria University in Madrid Spain, was the first to deduce that the Pfizer vaccine most probably contained Graphene Oxide flakes.
Source: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/breaking-dr-campra-proves-graphene-in-vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.