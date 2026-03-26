IRAN Shot Down the Ninth USAF Jet Fighter and captured 39 CIA and MOSSAD spies in the Country's East

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On the morning of March 26, the Iranian Defense Ministry officially announced that if the United States dares to launch a ground operation against Iran, the Iranian Armed Forces will seize the coastline of the UAE and Bahrain. In addition, Iran promises to mine the entire Persian Gulf, as a result of which the Strait of Hormuz will be completely paralyzed. At the same time, Tehran has confirmed that it will leave untouched a narrow corridor that can only be used by ships of countries friendly to Iran. ................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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