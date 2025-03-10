"We must stop this bloodshed" - Syrians take to the streets of Damascus to demand an end to pogroms & massacres of minorities - amid HTS gun fire in the background

UPDATE HERE: Many of these people were arrested, info about this on March 12, long, at very bottom:

This video description from early this morning, just found:

"We must stop this bloodshed" – Syrians take to the streets of Damascus to demand an end to pogroms and massacres of minorities.

The escalation of violence against minorities in Syria has sparked outrage among people who have called for a peaceful protest in Marjeh Square. Hundreds of people raised slogans calling for the rejection of sectarian violence and the cessation of the bloodshed. The protest was suppressed by clashes and gunfire fired by HTS security forces.

Adding, even earlier this morning before daylight:

Kurdish SDF forces are now attacking Al Quaeda/HTS terrorists in Aleppo.

🇸🇾⚡️These rebranded ISIS/Al Quaeda terrorists are making enemies across Syria and the Jewlani dictatorship is looking very shaky🇸🇾⚡️

NEW UPDATE: Arrest of some protesters -

On the Demonstrative Arrest of Perpetrators of Genocide in Syria📝

Against the backdrop of public outcry over the mass killings of Christians and Alawites, the 'authorities' of the country reacted as we expected - they arrested several militants whose faces appeared in the videos.

There is no reason to expect adequate punishment - in the "new Syria", the murder of Alawites is not considered a major crime (https://t.me/Oleg_Blokhin/64571), as the previous days have shown. And they were arrested by the same people who most likely participated in the purges themselves.

The demonstrative action was credited by the international community. Additionally, the self-appointed president Abu Muhammad al-Julani got a reason to rein in potentially dissenting militants, using the incident as a pretext.

❗️And then the members of HTS and other groups will continue to do the same thing, just more orderly and less publicly. And among them, most likely, will be those who are now being so demonstratively arrested.