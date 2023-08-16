Rep. Greg Steube filed Biden's articles of impeachment | Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First





Sebastian talks to Florida Congressman Greg Steube about the articles of impeachment that he filed against Joe Biden, as well as his reaction to the Georgia indictment of President Trump.





Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/





Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289





Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka





Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!