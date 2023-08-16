Create New Account
Rep. Greg Steube filed Biden's articles of impeachment | Sebastian Gorka
Rep. Greg Steube filed Biden's articles of impeachment | Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First


Sebastian talks to Florida Congressman Greg Steube about the articles of impeachment that he filed against Joe Biden, as well as his reaction to the Georgia indictment of President Trump.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

white housesebastian gorkagreg steubeamerica firstccpbiden crime familybiden regime

