🎵Hello I Love You - Doors 1968

Upbeat and energetic garage rock track with a raw, live-band aesthetic, The arrangement is driven by a distorted electric guitar playing a rhythmic, blues-influenced riff in a major key, supported by a punchy drum kit featuring a prominent snare and crashing cymbals, The tempo is a brisk 130 BPM, The male lead vocals are gritty and soulful, utilizing a high-energy delivery with occasional strained, passionate belts, The song structure follows a classic verse-chorus-verse pattern, building intensity through the vocal performance, Production is intentionally unpolished to maintain a lo-fi, garage-band feel, with slight reverb on the vocals and a mid-forward guitar tone, The bass guitar provides a thick, melodic foundation that mirrors the guitar's rhythmic drive



[Chorus]

Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name

Hello, I love you let me jump in your game

Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name

Hello, I love you let me jump in your game



[Verse 1]

She's walking down the street

Blind to every eye she meets

Do you think you'll be the guy

To make the queen of the angels sigh



[Chorus]

Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name

Hello, I love you let me jump in your game

Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name

Hello, I love you let me jump in your game



[Verse 2]

She holds her head so high

Like a statue in the sky

Her arms are wicked and her legs are long

When she moves my brain screams out this song



[Bridge]

Sidewalk crouches at her feet

Like a dog that begs for something sweet

Do you hope to make her see you fool

Do you hope to pluck this dusty jewel



[Outro]

Hello

Hello

Hello

Hello

Hello

Hello

Hello

I want you

I need my baby

Hello

Hello

Hello

Hello

