🎵Hello I Love You - Doors 1968

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Upbeat and energetic garage rock track with a raw, live-band aesthetic, The arrangement is driven by a distorted electric guitar playing a rhythmic, blues-influenced riff in a major key, supported by a punchy drum kit featuring a prominent snare and crashing cymbals, The tempo is a brisk 130 BPM, The male lead vocals are gritty and soulful, utilizing a high-energy delivery with occasional strained, passionate belts, The song structure follows a classic verse-chorus-verse pattern, building intensity through the vocal performance, Production is intentionally unpolished to maintain a lo-fi, garage-band feel, with slight reverb on the vocals and a mid-forward guitar tone, The bass guitar provides a thick, melodic foundation that mirrors the guitar's rhythmic drive
[Chorus]
Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name
Hello, I love you let me jump in your game
Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name
Hello, I love you let me jump in your game
[Verse 1]
She's walking down the street
Blind to every eye she meets
Do you think you'll be the guy
To make the queen of the angels sigh
[Chorus]
Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name
Hello, I love you let me jump in your game
Hello, I love you won't you tell me your name
Hello, I love you let me jump in your game
[Verse 2]
She holds her head so high
Like a statue in the sky
Her arms are wicked and her legs are long
When she moves my brain screams out this song
[Bridge]
Sidewalk crouches at her feet
Like a dog that begs for something sweet
Do you hope to make her see you fool
Do you hope to pluck this dusty jewel
[Outro]
Hello
Hello
Hello
Hello
Hello
Hello
Hello
I want you
I need my baby
Hello
Hello
Hello
Hello