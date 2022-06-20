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El actual sistema bancario controlado por el banco central es la causa raíz de todo el mal en el mundo. Por lo tanto, tenemos que reemplazarlo, o el mundo seguirá yendo al infierno en una canasta. Entonces, reemplacémoslo con El Perfecto Sistema Bancario.
@odysee.com
https://odysee.com/@XabierGaray:8/El-Perfecto-Sistema-Bancario---18-06-2022:3
@youtube.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp7P15tq-xo
@bitchute.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8lWSQBuP80p/
@rumble.com
https://rumble.com/v193thv-podemos-tener-el-mundo-perfecto-si-usamos-el-perfecto-sistema-bancario.html
@brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/28d4f59f-bc5d-4bb3-8f97-50af053c0a79
Descarga de vídeo
https://www.mediafire.com/file/f0by87gz2phql3s/El_Perfecto_Sistema_Bancario_-_18-06-2022.mp4/file
Descarga de miniatura
https://www.mediafire.com/view/cfvn6cwstgz0xgi/WhatsApp_Image_2022-06-18_at_2.45.58_PM.jpeg/file