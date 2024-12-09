Drone footage of Russian troops returning to duty on Sunday, showed military vehicles scattered and filling the streets of Plekhovo village, after its complete liberation on the night of December 7, as reported by Russian Marines from the 810th Brigade. Plekhovo, located south of the main Ukrainian stronghold of Sudzha in Kursk region, was almost completely liberated in November, but Ukrainian troops took control of local farms located on the outskirts, holding out there for a long time, preventing Russian troops from reaching one of the main logistics routes in the region. Eventually, “Russia advances, even Ukraine retreats”, surrounded and trapped in Plekhovo, in a hybrid war that Pentagon is unofficially waging against Moscow, and amid rumors that Kiev will receive new weapons in mid-January 2025.

NATO weapons and vehicles assist them achieve this goal, but it will not help! In fact, they suffer serious losses and are turning into a dumping ground for damaged and destroyed equipment in Plekhovo. Many of the military equipment was left behind by fleeing Ukrainian soldiers on the streets and near the village, while bodies were scattered there for the unfortunate ones. Several vehicles were recognizable in the drone footage, some as “scrap metal”, and the slightly damaged ones as “trophies” for Russia from the nearly 50 scattered vehicles. The Russian 810th Marine Brigade showed such losses as Turkish BMC Kirpi, from the US a pair of International MaxxPro MRAP, a pair of Humvee, M113 APC and Cougar 4x4 MRAP. While Ukrainian Army’s BTR-4 Bucephalus IFV, also suffered a bad fate along with their vehicle counterparts.

Now, after a relatively long lull in which the line of contact did not expand significantly, Russian troops are advancing towards the small town of Sudzha from the south, while developing operations towards Guevo-Kurilovka from the west to eliminate Ukrainian troops, who fled after Plekhovo liberation. Intercepted radio communications reveal the desperate pleas of Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in Plekhovo – trapped and betrayed. The promised evacuation never happened because the command left the entire unit to its fate. Thus, Russian fighters did not force the events and systematically pushed the enemy out. The capture of the settlements around Plekhovo is only about of time!

