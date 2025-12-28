How Long Does Botox Last? What to Expect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How long does Botox last—and when will you see results?
Most clients begin noticing Botox results within 3–5 days, with full effects appearing around the two-week mark. Results typically last about 3–4 months, depending on muscle strength, lifestyle, and consistency of treatments.
At Lotus MD Wellness, Botox treatments are performed with medical precision to ensure smooth, natural results that fit your facial anatomy.