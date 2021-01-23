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Your Cheating Heart Arranged for Bass & Vocals by Noel Schwenk
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20 views • January 23, 2021
American Voters Were Betrayed by (most of )Their Representatives. Garden, buy local, hunt, exercise, lift weights, cook, learn skills, collect books, connect socially & govern yourselves; the compliance-ready figures for which we voted were never interested in our well-being. See how well they are without US.
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