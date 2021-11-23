© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A NEW UNIVERSE: XENOSAGA playthrough PART#1
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • November 23, 2021
#xenosaga #vtuber #ENVtuber
DISCLAIMER: WE HAD TO SET THE GAME AND SCREEN RECORDER AT LOW RESOLUTIONS TO BARELY WORK PROPERLY!!!! WE WILL IMPROVE THE LETS PLAY IN THE NEAR FUTURE.
A new galaxy emerges for Moonliightchan to delve into Xenoseries. She begins her venture into Xenosaga, but on shaky ground...er framerates. Despite the low resolution and being a greenhorn to emulation, Moonliightchan still appreciates the beauty, gameplay and mystique of the black sheep of Xenosaga!!!
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3UxRTwmGnvGvogHvqzmoQ
Support our artwork/Buy merch/Donate to us@:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
DISCLAIMER: WE HAD TO SET THE GAME AND SCREEN RECORDER AT LOW RESOLUTIONS TO BARELY WORK PROPERLY!!!! WE WILL IMPROVE THE LETS PLAY IN THE NEAR FUTURE.
A new galaxy emerges for Moonliightchan to delve into Xenoseries. She begins her venture into Xenosaga, but on shaky ground...er framerates. Despite the low resolution and being a greenhorn to emulation, Moonliightchan still appreciates the beauty, gameplay and mystique of the black sheep of Xenosaga!!!
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3UxRTwmGnvGvogHvqzmoQ
Support our artwork/Buy merch/Donate to us@:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.