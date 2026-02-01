Jesus said "Follow Me"

Matthew 16:24-26 KJV Then said Jesus unto his disciples, "If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?"

Luke 14:33 KJV "So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple."

Jeremiah 29:13 KJV "And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart."

all glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ