Snailing at 3 a.m. among my survival garden’s potato plants in Perth MVI_4643-4merged

This winter and early spring has seen an
explosion in snail and slug numbers among my garden’s plants, with the snails
and slugs favouring the potato plants, especially at night, for obvious
reasons, as the days become warmer and the humidity drops. I never use synthetic
poisons against them, in fact, due to time, I have never used anything for
decades, when I dabbled with diatomaceous earth sprinkled around the edges of my
food crops.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.