Dr. David Martin condemns vax-pushing corporate CEOs: They are committing "terrorism" against their own employees

Dr. David Martin condemns vax-pushing corporate CEOs: They are committing "terrorism" against their own employeesBrilliant as always Dr. Martin interviewed by Health Ranger Mike Adams.“Dr. Martin has genius-level intelligence PLUS honesty, integrity and compassionate humanity. Imagine him in a debate with the likes of a Soros, Gates, Fauci, Schwab, etc. He'd expose the degeneracy of these demons in a way that the entire world could easily understand. It's comforting to know that Dr. Martin is fighting for us on the right side of history.” - T 24By the way, do you know Intel will not force employees to get vaccinated? Intel’s vaccinated employees cannot say they do not want to work with unvaccinated employees. (Policy 8.4) Intel FORBIDS managers from asking for vaccination status of employees. (Policy 8.13)There is a microchip shortage, they are made of graphene layers. the Jabs are more than 80% graphene. the jab is a data system powered by 5g monitored and collected for real time control. Better know about it!source: