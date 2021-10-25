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On North Korea's Olympic Waifu! -- Dumping With Scrump #18 -- SPECIAL GUEST LILITH LOVETT
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10 views • October 25, 2021
So, the Pyeongchang Olympics have come and gone. But this time, something unique happened - North and South Korea fielded a unified team, and South Korea allowed a full Northern delegation into the country for the event. How much do you wanna bet that the western media took this opportunity to fawn over the marginally-attractive sister of a brutal oppressive dictator? Join SFO, Scrump, and for a limited time only, resident tranny camgirl and Korean Correspondent Lilith Lovett, for a discussion on the new North Korean Waifu.
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/scrumpadmin
Fap to Lilith Lovett at: https://twitter.com/lilithlovett
Wat Michael Moore Meme by Revenant: http://archive.is/A2vHB
Support the show at: https://patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/scrumpadmin
Fap to Lilith Lovett at: https://twitter.com/lilithlovett
Wat Michael Moore Meme by Revenant: http://archive.is/A2vHB
Support the show at: https://patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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