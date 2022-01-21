1/21/2022 Headline News: The Resistance Chicks - Biden Disastrous Press Conference

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Sleepy Joe just can't seem to catch a break. His approval rating is at a historic low of 33%, bare shelves are popping up across the country, his administration seems to want a war with Russia, and to top it all off people actually think a president should be able to answer reporters' questions. This is all too much for sleepy Joe, who just wants to go back to Delaware and take a nap. Meanwhile masterful word artist, Matt Walsh, made an epic appearance on the Dr. Phil show and confronted gender and grammar confusion. As a side note, Pelosi has a transportation pick that can't even park a car....seriously, it's on video and sums up our government's incompetence in a rather shamefully, hilarious way.