Canada May BAN FOX NEWS | Maverick News With Rick Walker

#censorship #news
Canada May Ban Fox News:
CRTC Reviewing complaints about Fox News and may ban fox news from cable systems.
Plus today's top News: Maverick News With Rick Walker
* Tucker Carlson Smear Campaign
* Russia Putin Assassination Attempt Fallout
* Chinese Influence In Canada
#trudeau #nci #news
Is Justin Trudeau A Dictator? As people lose faith and trust in their government, Canadians are calling for change, but how bad is it? Find out and join the conversation on Maverick News.
Plus Todayś Top News:
* Poiliever Prepares Rally
* Texas Shooter Arrested
* New Political Show: ¨Strange Bedfellows¨ ( Preview )
__________________________________________________________
Please support our Journalism At:
DONATIONS:
https://freedomreporters.com
or:
https://maverickdonations.com
_________________________________________________
Join Us On These Maverick News Channels and Websites:
https://www.mavericknews.ca
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
LINKS
Follow us on:
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4cp...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1450203
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/maverickmult...
Clouthub:
https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/cha...
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YwU9...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/rw581
Daily Motion:
https://www.dailymotion.com/netlinktv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.