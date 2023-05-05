Create New Account
Canada May BAN FOX NEWS | Maverick News With Rick Walker
28 views
channel image
Maverick News
Published a day ago |

#censorship #news


Canada May Ban Fox News:


CRTC Reviewing complaints about Fox News and may ban fox news from cable systems.


Plus today's top News: Maverick News With Rick Walker


* Tucker Carlson Smear Campaign

* Russia Putin Assassination Attempt Fallout

* Chinese Influence In Canada

#trudeau #nci #news

Is Justin Trudeau A Dictator? As people lose faith and trust in their government, Canadians are calling for change, but how bad is it? Find out and join the conversation on Maverick News.


Plus Todayś Top News:


* Poiliever Prepares Rally

* Texas Shooter Arrested

* New Political Show: ¨Strange Bedfellows¨ ( Preview )

__________________________________________________________


