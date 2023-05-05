Canada May BAN FOX NEWS | Maverick News With Rick Walker

#censorship #news





Canada May Ban Fox News:





CRTC Reviewing complaints about Fox News and may ban fox news from cable systems.





Plus today's top News: Maverick News With Rick Walker





* Tucker Carlson Smear Campaign

* Russia Putin Assassination Attempt Fallout

* Chinese Influence In Canada

#trudeau #nci #news

Is Justin Trudeau A Dictator? As people lose faith and trust in their government, Canadians are calling for change, but how bad is it? Find out and join the conversation on Maverick News.





Plus Todayś Top News:





* Poiliever Prepares Rally

* Texas Shooter Arrested

* New Political Show: ¨Strange Bedfellows¨ ( Preview )

__________________________________________________________





Please support our Journalism At:





DONATIONS:

https://freedomreporters.com

or:

https://maverickdonations.com

_________________________________________________

Join Us On These Maverick News Channels and Websites:

https://www.mavericknews.ca

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com





LINKS

Follow us on:

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4cp...





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1450203





Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/maverickmult...





Clouthub:

https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/cha...





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YwU9...





Twitter:

https://twitter.com/rw581





Daily Motion:

https://www.dailymotion.com/netlinktv