Iran WARNS US & Israel of ‘DEVASTATING’ response if they don’t learn from ‘crushing blows’ of past — army spox

Iran WARNS US and Israel of ‘DEVASTATING’ response if they don’t learn from ‘crushing blows’ of past — army spox
Fars news footage
Adding:
Iran claims it’s captured MULTIPLE Israeli ‘MOSSAD agents’
Seizes weapons and kamikaze drones in major bust — Tasnim news
Adding:
Israel gives the all clear, lifts all civilian guidelines after ‘12 Day War’
– 12 Israelis killed, 3,000 wounded
– 610 Iranians killed, 4,700 wounded
The so-called Home Front Command of the Zionist army has lifted all restrictions on gatherings, schools, and workplaces, as the ceasefire with Iran appears to be holding.
Adding:
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:
“A terrorist enemy started this imposed war — but Iran determined its end through the will and strength of the great Iranian people.”
Iran’s new president, Pezeshkian, declared that Israel failed to achieve its objectives and paid a “terrible price” for its aggression against the Islamic Republic.
also, "We can build the region through cooperation, stability and peace without foreign interference," - Iran's President Pezeshkian tells his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed in a phone call.
Iranian Vice President:
“We will prepare a comprehensive plan to rebuild the areas damaged by the Zionist aggression.”
Adding:
The War Isn't Over — A New Phase Lies Ahead, says Israeli Chief of General Staff
Eyal Zamir declared that the campaign against Iran is not over and will enter a new phase, though Gaza will remain the immediate priority.
The general also stated: “We’ve pushed Iran’s nuclear and missile programs back by years. But we must remain vigilant.”