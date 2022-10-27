King Charles is a member of The Club of Rome. The Bible says that the end time kingdom is going to be part Iron, which is symbolic of Rome, and then of Clay. Rome is more than just the Pope and the Vatican. See how financial Rome has been working behind the scenes. There's some very relevant history in this slide show. Now that King Charles has appointed Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister who announces he will bring in digital currency basically right after he's appointed, we can see how the pieces of the puzzle are coming together.
