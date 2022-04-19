X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Inflation Is The Weapon That Will Expose The [CB] & The Puppet Masters

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Inflation Is The Weapon That Will Expose The [CB] & The Puppet Masters
The puppet masters/[CB] cannot control the narrative, the people are seeing right through it. Inflation is out of control and this will expose and destroy the [DS]. The more they push the more they are exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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