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"Beyond the Wall of Sleep" by H.P. Lovecraft
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34 views • February 06, 2022
"I have an exposition of sleep come upon me" -Shakespeare
As used in this story, an "alienist" is the 19th century term for a psychiatrist.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is the main illustration for the story as published in "Weird Tales", in March 1938, vol. 31, no. 3, page 331.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/64940/64940-h/64940-h.htm
You can really feel the influence of Edgar Allan Poe in this story. Indeed, if the name of author were left off, you could be forgiven for imagining it to be one of Poe's works. Indeed, Poe wrote TWO stories on mesmerism which are thematically fairly similar to this story. (For the interested, you can find my narrations of those Poe stories on mesmerism here on my channel, as "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar" and "Mesmeric Revelation".)
As used in this story, an "alienist" is the 19th century term for a psychiatrist.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is the main illustration for the story as published in "Weird Tales", in March 1938, vol. 31, no. 3, page 331.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/64940/64940-h/64940-h.htm
You can really feel the influence of Edgar Allan Poe in this story. Indeed, if the name of author were left off, you could be forgiven for imagining it to be one of Poe's works. Indeed, Poe wrote TWO stories on mesmerism which are thematically fairly similar to this story. (For the interested, you can find my narrations of those Poe stories on mesmerism here on my channel, as "The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar" and "Mesmeric Revelation".)
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