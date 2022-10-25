Due to Xi Jinping’s Recent Actions, Taiwanese People’s Views Have Changed and They Begin To Believe That There Is Actually a Legitimate Threat From China

https://gnews.org/articles/490405

Summary：10/23/2022 CNN: Xi Jinping really has busted all the norms and conventions, and things we thought that had been institutionalized in the Chinese party power structure in terms of leadership succession plan and promotion of officials. Taiwan’s reaction to Xi's historic third term is just kind of the same boilerplate language that we've been hearing for years. However, Taiwanese people's views have changed and they begin to believe that there is actually a legitimate threat from China.



